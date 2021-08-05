Experienced Northside ready for Class 5A competition

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Andrew Oropeza took over the Northside High School football team in 2020. Expectations were pretty low for the Patriots heading into Coach Oropeza’s first year. In 2019, the Pats had an overall record of 1-9. In 2020 they moved up a classification to Class 5A. That season the Patriots also surprised a lot people and went 3-1 in non-region play.



“I mean we caught a lot of team off guard winning all of our non-region games besides LaGrange. We’re ready to compete with 5A,” said senior safety Jax Werner.



The Patriots finished the 2020 season with a 4-5 overall record. Now heading into this season Coach Oropeza will have 22 seniors on his roster. Along with having that much experience back on the field the team is thankful to have a full off season.



“It’s nice that some of the things have eased up and for us to be more together. You know last year was an interesting process. This year has been a little bit different, and we’re hoping to build on that,” said Coach Oropeza.



“I’m excited. We’re full go. We’re working hard, he’s taking care of us. We’re ready just counting down the days until Jordan and then Columbus is our first opening game,” said Werner.

These Patriots will head into the 2021 season with plenty of experience, and more confidence that they can finish changing the culture of Northside football. The Patriots kick off their season against Columbus High School on August 20th.