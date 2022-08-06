Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last season the Spencer Greenwave put up an overall record of 3-7. However it was the first year under head coach Joe Kegler. He did inherit a team mostly filled with young players. Heading into 2022, Coach Kegler believes the tough lessons the Greenwave had to learn will payoff. This season Spencer has their eyes on the postseason.



“You just have to keep working and keep pushing. I believe that in order to be a winner sometimes you have to go through that getting better and losing, and that learning how to win those close games. Hopefully we’ll be able to pull out those close games and make a run in the playoffs,” said Kegler.



One of the bright spots from last season was the play of quarterback Gary Gaither. In his sophomore season Gaither threw for 2,585 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. This year Gaither has high expectations for his squad and put in the work to take his game to the next level.



“Well I feel like we’re going to be better this year, because I feel like everybody is committing. And we’ve been working hard all summer. I think we’re going to deep in the playoffs. I’ve been working on my speed, because that’s what I struggled with last year. I worked on my arm. I talked to my coach we got better reads this year,” said Gaither.



Spencer kicks off their season on the road against the Greenville Patriots on August 19th.