GHSA Class 1A splits into public and private school regions

One of the big storylines heading into this season in the GHSA is the split in Class 1A between public and private schools. Over the past few years, public and private teams were placed together during the regular season and split at the start of the playoffs. Now, teams will compete in regions solely public or private, with the playoff structure returning to the format used by the other classes. We spoke with Jon Nelson of GPB Sports, who believes that the split will put an increased importance on non region games.

There’s probably that added emphasis on your non-region schedule, who do you choose for your opponents to get you ready, because I think that there’s that amplified importance now, private teams on one side, they can focus on their bracket. Public teams on the other side, they can focus on their bracket. So I think it was an interesting way to reclassify, but I think what it does, it amplifies that non-region schedule to make sure that you’re ready for those games that really are important.

Jon Nelson, GPB Sports

Several teams in our area are impacted by this move, including Brookstone and Pacelli who move into Region 4 in 1A Private and teams like Manchester, Marion County, Schley County and Chatt. Co. will be a part of Region 5 in 1A Public.

