GHSA delays football season by two weeks

The GHSA Board of Trustees voted on Monday to delay the football season by two weeks, making the new opening day September 4th. The schedule will still remain at 10 games and a full 5 round playoffs to determine the champion is still intact. The two weeks initially scheduled to start the season will now be scrimmage weeks for teams, with practices starting as scheduled next week.
I think the biggest thing is, and I’m not saying by any means that’s what happened today, but you want to get some closure to what we’re going to do. You want to get to the point where they say, this is what it is, it’s set in stone. And I don’t know if we’ll be there this year with the uncertainty that goes on around us. But at least we have direction about a plan.Tanner Glisson, Troup County Head Coach
It’s going to take a lot of preparation from coaches across the state to get these kids in the right condition for September. Because it can be a situation where you burnout, wore out and just dead legged by the time to start the season. The kids aren’t used to going this long without playing, just not used to it. And we have to find a way to keep it fresh, fun and make sure they want to be there.James Moore, Manchester Head Coach
Timeline for GHSA Football:
- July 27: First day of mandatory practices
- August 1: First day of practice with pads
- August 21 and 28: Formerly Week 1 and 2, now available for scrimmages
- September 4: Opening Day for GHSA Football
The official minutes from the GHSA Board of Trustees meeting can be found below.