GHSA delays football season by two weeks

Head coach Andre Slappey is in his third year as the head coach for Kendrick Cherokees. In these summer workouts he's witnessing his players attack these voluntary workouts in a new way."The guys they're coming out and working hard it's promising to see that and to know that we have a lot of youn guys and they're showing up everyday and they're working hard. I'm liking what I'm seeing right now," said Coach Slappey.

The 2020 Cherokees understand their football team has been overlooked these past few seasons. To change that kind of reputation the players and coaches needed to change the culture. That kind of change starts with a new attitude that based in accountability and hard work."These guys make me happy to come out here every day and work. I'm just happy to be with my brothers. Like they push me every day. They make me a better player. They make sure that I don't let them down and I make sure they don't let me down. We just come out here and work hard together, and we just depend on each other," said senior lineman Demari Shingles."If somebody needs help we help them. If somebody is a little bit behind we help them too. We attack everything from grades to school we just do what we have to do out here," said sophomore free safety Lemmon Turner Jr.