Glenwood hungry for redemption

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – In the 2020 season the Glenwood Gators had an 11-game winning streak heading into the State Championship Game. Unfortunately, the Gators couldn’t complete the perfect season. Glenwood fell short 38-21 to the Pike Liberal Patriots in the AISA Class 3A State Championship game. That loss has fueled Glenwood to outwork last season.

“Really what motivated most of us to start working out after hours is the championship loss. I mean we got close and we lost it at the end. I looked at what I could do better and what I could do more of in working out harder was one of the main ones,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Will Graham.

“Yea that State Championship is a loss that we want to get out of our mouth. So I believe that working is how you get back to where you want to be. It’s just a blessing to have teammates that bond to that as well,” said junior defensive back and wide receiver AJ Harris.

Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson is just in saw of hard hard this generation of Gators have worked to prepare for this season.



“They’re the first ones there. When we left this morning from workouts at 9:30. I left for an hour and half to come back to get cleaned up they were still in the weight room lifting after we had already lifted, and they went out on the ball machine. That’s all self motivation,” said Gibson.



The upper classmen on this team also want to workout to set an example for the future of Gators football.

“When you have pee-wee kids, and JV kids just looking up to us at what our next move is and what we do to get better. When they see us working out after hours that really just pushes them to work harder. That will make us good for years to come,” said senior defensive back Tariq Maple.



The goal for the 2021 Glenwood Gators is clear. It’s fun to go to the championship game, but it’s time to finish the job.

“We’re very proud as a unit. This year we’re trying to finish it. We have to work harder that’s what we have to do,” said senior offensive and defensive player Ron Beauchamp.

“Everyone as a collective unit started doing more and I really feel like we’ll win it this year,” Graham.



The Gators will kickoff their season on the road against Bessemer Academy on August 20th.