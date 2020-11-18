Glenwood Remains Levelheaded Ahead Of Championship

The Glenwood Gators have made it to their second consecutive trip to the AISA Championship Game. Throughout the season Glenwood dominated their competition. However last season the Gators made it to the Title Game but ultimately lost to Bessemer Academy 49-22.

That loss still stings a little but the 2020 Gators use that experience to remain calm and laser focused on bringing home the championship hardware this time. It’s still special to play for a State Championship, but the Glenwood boys are not overwhelmed by the magnitude of this opportunity.



“We’ve already been there. We’ve already done the dance. We’ve already been there with the big lights. All of us, myself included, and now with the expectations coming into this season was win the game. That’s the mentality right now,” said Head Coach Jason Gibson.



“We’ve been there. We’ve gotten our feet wet, but now that we understand what it is and what it means to go to State we have a different mentality for it and a different goal,” said senior Quarterback and Linebacker Jackson Griner.



Glenwood squares off against Pike Liberal in the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 8 pm Eastern, 7 pm Central.