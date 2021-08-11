Glenwood’s AJ Harris continues to collect accolades

Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – AJ Harris might be listed at a defensive back, but he’s done just about everything for the Glenwood Gators. Harris caught a ton of headlines for his electric punt return skills. He’s also become a force on both sides of the ball. The 5-star defensive back’s stock continues to rise. On Wednesday, DawgNation.com profiled Harris about his over 30 college offers to play at the next level.



While his tape has some incredible highlights, Harris understands that playing at a smaller school could play against him. Some believe that he’s just playing lower tier competition. Harris continues to workout hard, and stay focused on the upcoming season. He shared this message with other players who are in the same situation he’s in.



“This also for all the kids that do go to little schools. It doesn’t matter. Don’t let anybody tell you that you have to go to a big powerhouse school. If you can play football then you can play football. Just make sure you go to camps and get your name out there. Always believe in yourself no matter what,” said Harris.



Glenwood kicks off their 2021 season on the road against Bessemer Academy.