Glenwood’s Robichaux Primed For Explosive Season

The Glenwood Gators will be the first ones to be featured in our WRBL PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week, because in their season opener they host the defending AISA State Champions. The Bessemer Academy Rebels, who defeated the Gators for the title, will travel to the swamp to kick off the 2020 season.

One of the Gators explosive weapons on offense is senior running back Kye Robichaux. He had a breakout year racking up over 1,500 yards. Now the crazy thing is that Robichaux was able to be that explosive without being 100 percent healthy. When News 3 caught up with the Gators during their practice Robichaux said that he was dealing some lingering injuries throughout the season. This off season Kye wants to get redemption for his team and bring back a State Championship but he also wants to showcase very part of his game.

“The main focus of my off season was to get healthy and to make sure that every part of my body was 100 percent. So I can go into the season 100 percent and sustain it the whole season,” said Robichaux “Last year it was just more injury lingering. I couldn’t finish runs as well. I couldn’t show my true speed. So main goal this year is to show what I can do.”

Head Coach Jason Gibson says that Kye is primed for a big year and one of the key leaders on the team.

“He’s in the best shape he’s ever been in. Last year he played the whole time injured and he still did 1,500 yards so I’m excited to see what he can do this year. He’s got high goals. He’s the ultimate leader because he doesn’t have to say anything. He works hard in the classroom. He works hard in the weight room. He works hard on the field. Those are the kind of guys you have to have and the guys you want to have,” said Head Coach Gibson.

Sports reporter Jack Patterson will be out at “The Swamp” at Glenwood School to preview this high profile game on Friday night.