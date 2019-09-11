Hardaway Hawks On The Rise

The Hardaway Hawks will part of this week’s WRBL Tailgate Game of the Week and they’ll go against Columbus power Carver High School. The Hawks are coming off a 22-0 win over Fayette County. Hardaway will look for another week at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium, but they haven’t defeated Carver in 15 years. In the past 10 meetings the Tigers are 10-0 against Hardaway.



“We haven’t beat Carver since I’ve been here so that’s something that I really want to do. I want to make a mark on Hardaway,” said senior defensive lineman Taylor Winder

“We’re very cohesive. We don’t get down in the bad moments, we just build on the good moments,” said junior running back Tahjee Hudson.

Hardaway already broke one defeated streak. Last season the Hawks made it to the GHSA Playoffs for the first time in 8 years. It was an amazing accomplishment, but they want to focus on the present.

“Yew we made the playoffs but we want that to be regular around here. We don’t want it to be a surprise that we got to the playoffs. We want that to be a regular occurrence, and we plan on making it a regular occurrence. You’re only as good as the present moment. It’s the present moment right now and the Carver Tigers are in front of us,” said head coach Michael Woolridge.