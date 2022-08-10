Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The WRBL PrepZone Training Camp Tour’s next stop is with the Hardaway Hawks. In his first season leading Hardaway, Corey Thompson led the Hawks to a 6-5 overall record and a birth in the GHSA Playoffs.



Coach Thompson has made conditioning a priority in his second stint with the Hawks. There are some big shoes to fill on the roster, which include finding someone to step up in place of former 5-star prospect Mykel Williams who’s currently at Georgia.



The returning players say that Coach Thompson has made conditioning a priority and to tackle the schedule on game at a time.



“He keeps us centered. Keep us doing what we’re supposed to do. Looking forward to this season, like coach said going game by game. Doing what we’re supposed to do,” said senior linebacker and defensive end Alexander Graham.



While the Hawks had a solid start to the Corey Thompson era they aren’t being complacent. Coach Thompson won’t allow that to happen and he pushes his players to be better.



“You know it’s been a challenge with Coach Thompson. He pushes you to be great and be better every day. He makes sure that you become a better person and makes you better than what you was,” said senior corner back and wide receiver Keilon Mix.



Coach Thompson isn’t a leader that will just stand on the sideline and bark orders. He understands what his players are going through, because he does the conditioning drills with them.



“So one thing about me, a lot of the exercises and workouts. Any kid that’s ever played for me, I go through the workouts too. I know how they feel the next day. You have to look in their eyes and kind of tell where they’re at. So I think conditioning wise. I think we’re good to go,” said Thompson.



The Hardaway Hawks kick off their season on August 18th against the Class 4A State Runner Ups the Carver Tigers.