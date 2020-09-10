Hardaway Hawks Ready To Fly To Next Level

In the past two season the Hardaway Hawks have reached the postseason. Now it’s not enough to just make it to the dance, the Hawks want to make a serious impact. In 2020 the Hardaway roster will be loaded with returning veterans. The players have their goal set on winning the GHSA State Championship.

“We’ve been to the playoffs the past two years it’s not the standard anymore. We’re trying to build on that and trying to get further than that. I just want to get further than last year. Just build on that I feel like talent wise that we can get that far. We’ve also put in the work,” said wide receiver and defensive back JQ Hardaway.

The team understands that the spotlight will be brighter on them this season and they’re ready to meet bigger expectations.

“Everyone can tell you how great you are but you have to live up to those expectations. That’s the feat that you have accomplish. You have a lot of hype on your program. Don’t forget that you have to win games and you have to live up to that. Hype doesn’t get you there. Hard work and buy in gets you there,” said Head Coach Michael Woolridge.

Hardaway starts their season on Thursday by hosting the Americus-Sumter Panthers.