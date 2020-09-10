Hardaway Hawks Ready To Fly To Next Level

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the past two season the Hardaway Hawks have reached the postseason. Now it’s not enough to just make it to the dance, the Hawks want to make a serious impact. In 2020 the Hardaway roster will be loaded with returning veterans. The players have their goal set on winning the GHSA State Championship.

“We’ve been to the playoffs the past two years it’s not the standard anymore. We’re trying to build on that and trying to get further than that. I just want to get further than last year. Just build on that I feel like talent wise that we can get that far. We’ve also put in the work,” said wide receiver and defensive back JQ Hardaway.

The team understands that the spotlight will be brighter on them this season and they’re ready to meet bigger expectations.

“Everyone can tell you how great you are but you have to live up to those expectations. That’s the feat that you have accomplish. You have a lot of hype on your program. Don’t forget that you have to win games and you have to live up to that. Hype doesn’t get you there. Hard work and buy in gets you there,” said Head Coach Michael Woolridge.

Hardaway starts their season on Thursday by hosting the Americus-Sumter Panthers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 74°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 87° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

85° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 73°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories