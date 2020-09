In the past two season the Hardaway Hawks have reached the postseason. Now it’s not enough to just make it to the dance, the Hawks want to make a serious impact. In 2020 the Hardaway roster will be loaded with returning veterans. The players have their goal set on winning the GHSA State Championship.

"We've been to the playoffs the past two years it's not the standard anymore. We're trying to build on that and trying to get further than that. I just want to get further than last year. Just build on that I feel like talent wise that we can get that far. We've also put in the work,” said wide receiver and defensive back JQ Hardaway.