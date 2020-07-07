Hardaway ready to “Outwork Yesterday” in 2020

The expectations are high for the Hardaway Hawks as the team enters the 2020 season. The Hawks are coming off playoff appearances in two straight seasons, and they have the talent and experience to take the next step. How do they get there? By following their coach’s motto “Outwork Yesterday.”

We’re out here working, doing our thing. And we go home and work on what we have to work on by ourselves and improving. DJ Lucas, Hardaway Quarterback

It’s as simple as I said, hard work. Hard work is going to take us over that hump, and determination to get where we need to be. Reginald Lanier, Hardaway Linebacker/Cornerback

We just gotta silence everybody. Can’t worry about no newscasts, none of that. We have to stay on our grind, just keep it moving, straight working. Christian Curry, Hardaway Safety

In addition to their work ethic, they know they have the chemistry to make a run.

We’re more than a team, we’re a family. And we have a lot of chemistry at that. So that’s why I feel we can go farther than we did last year. Jordan Moultrie, Hardaway Wide Reciever

Teams in the GHSA have been able to practice since the beginning of June, including teams in Hardaway’s region. But Coach Woolridge says there’s benefits to starting a month later.

I never look at problems, I look at solutions. You know people are one month ahead, we’re one month well rested. That’s how I look at it, just positivity. The guys should be well rested, ready to get back at it. That stuff that we’re behind, that’s excuses. We don’t use excuses here. Our first game is 2 months from now, August 27th, so we have plenty enough time to get in shape, to get in weight room shape, and get our boys prepared to play. Michael Woolridge, Hardaway Head Football Coach

Muscogee County schools are returning later than others but Coach Woolridge and his staff are happy to just get back to their passion.