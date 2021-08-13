Hardaway with new head coach aim for state championship

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Hardaway Hawks have made it to the GHSA Playoffs for the past three consecutive seasons. The team is now focused on a much bigger goal and a much longer season.



“You know we say 15 games every time we practice. I believe that we’re going to make it to those 15 games,” said senior defensive lineman Mykel Williams.



So why 15 games? Well it’s because that road leads to the ultimate goal for the Hawks. It was captured in two words by Williams.

“State Championship,” said Williams.



If Hardaway wants to bring back a GHSA State Championship trophy to campus they will do it with new head coach Corey Thompson. The Atlanta native was hired after long time head coach Michael Woolridge stepped down. There can be a lot of doubt when a new era starts with a football team. The 2021 Hawks and their new head coach have shrugged those concerns off.



“If I believe, and the rest of my players like Mykel and DJ and all the rest of my players who believe. Then that’s the only way the program is going,” said coach Thompson.

“I make sure that all of our guys are working. We’re trying to get to the top like you said. We’re pushing ourselves as hard as we can,” said Williams.

Before claiming the GHSA’s biggest prize, the Hawks have to go against a constant contender for the region crown the Carver Tigers. In years past, the Hawks were usually the under dogs whenever they play Carver. Coach Thompson believes the target shouldn’t just be on a team in town, but it’s the very top of Class 4A.

“Hey I think we’re all the under dog, because Marist is the defending champs. That’s who we’re going after. We’re not going after one person. We’re going after everyone in the region,” said coach Thompson.

USC commit and leader of the Hawks defense made it very clear what the goal was for Hardaway.



“We’re going to win State,” said Williams.



Hardaway will kickoff their season against Sumter County High School.