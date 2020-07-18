Hardaway’s Mykel Williams named to 2022 All-American Bowl

The accolades keep coming in for Hardaway Defensive Tackle Mykel Williams. Earlier this week, the rising Junior was named to the All-American Bowl in 2022. Williams is listed as a 4-Star recruit and is the 44th ranked recruit in the 2022 class by 24/7 Sports, ranking 5th among Defensive Tackles.
It feels great, it’s an honor. I’ve been working for this so hard, it finally came. It’s a huge role, and I like that role. You know when you work hard, it shows. And that’s what they’ve seen.Mykel Williams, Hardaway Junior Defensive Tackle
On Mykel, it’s a blessing, because he’s probably the hardest worker we have on this team. Because normally, they don’t go hand and hand, one of your top players, normally that’s a guy trying to cut corners, try to get away with things. But he’s the hardest worker, on weekends he’s calling trying to perfect his craft, work on his pass rush moves, great in the classroom, I mean he’s just a gift from God.Michael Woolridge, Hardaway Head Football Coach