Harris County Backup QB Steps Up

In their season opener the Harris County Tigers just edged out the Columbus power Carver 28-26. However it’s the way Harris County won that really grabbed headlines. Starting quarterback Davion Mahon had to leave the game in the 2nd quarter due to an injury. That meant sophomore quarterback Cooper Corey had to get into the game and lead his team. On his very first drive he led the Tigers to a touchdown! Eventually he the game completing 9 of 12 passes for 87 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown and he also had 64 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. It’s a high pressure situation for any player to come into but the team says this how Corey is in practice.

“He didn’t do anything Friday night that he hasn’t done in practice. It wasn’t a shock but doing it in practice and doing in on Friday night is two different things. He’s going to be a good player for us,” said Harris County Head Coach Jamie Fox.

When Corey got the news he’s going into the game, there was an initial shock but someone else was more nervous for him.

“I was sitting there and I was like ‘I’m fitna go in.’ I looked at my mom and she was nervous. Coach yells my name and I was like ‘I got to do this now. It’s my job.’ We drove down the field and we scored. I was in game mode,” said Corey.

The Harris County Tigers hit the road on Friday to play Westside Macon.