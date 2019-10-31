Harris County Battles Through Key Injuries

The story of Harris County’s season so far has been the injuries to key positions and how the Tigers have overcome those injuries to be one win away from the playoffs.

“We don’t let nothing get to us. We come everyday ready to work, trying to get better every day. Not listening to what the crowd ahs to say,” said Harris County senior Tailique Williams.

The only things sitting between Harris County and the 3 seed for the Region 1-5A is the defending 5A State Championships, Bainbridge. But the Tigers’ focus this week at practice is to get ready for the challenge.

“The vibe has been intense, everyone’s trying to get ready. Everyone’s prepared for it, and everyone’s ready to play their hearts out,” said Harris County senior offensive tackle Spencer Gasaway.



When the Tigers take to Durham Field Friday night, they know they have the support of one of the most vocal and passionate fan bases around, and say it will play a role in the outcome.

“We’re going to need all the help we can get against Bainbridge. They’re very good football team. We’re going to need to be loud. We’re going to need to be enthusiastic and we’re going to need to get off to a good start. Hopefully we’ll come out on top,” said Harris County head coach Jamie Fox.

“All my friends and family and the rest of the community. I just love all the support they bring, out to us, and we want to return the favor,” said Gasaway



WRBL Sports will be in Hamilton for the Bainbridge vs Harris County game for our Tailgate Game of the Week!