Harris County looks for another fast start against Villa Rica

Hamilton, Ga (WRBL) – The Harris County Tigers football season has rolled into the second round of the GHSA Class 5A Playoffs. This is the first time Jamie Fox has led the Tigers this far in the post season as a head coach. For the players on this roster it’s the first time they’ve been this far in the playoffs. While it’s a brand new experience for the team the Tigers plan to keep things loose in practice.



“It hasn’t happened in a long time. So some of the players don’t really know what to do with it. We just have to take it a day at a time. Really trying to fine tune details and everything,” said senior wide receiver and corner back KD Hutchinson.



While the Tigers will keep things fairly loose at practice, when they hit the field on Friday night head coach Fox wants his team to start fast. It was that kind of spark that carried Harris County to a 56-35 win over Dutchtown.



“We got the momentum early on the road and kept the momentum. You know we preach to the kids that we’re a better team when we start off fast. And we started off really fast. I mean KD started off with an 87 yard kickoff return. Can’t start faster than that,” said Fox.