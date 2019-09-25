Harris County Starting QB Returns To Practice

This week the PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week features the Harris County Tigers taking on the Northside Patriots. Harris County currently has a 2-2 overall record, but the most impressive part of the Tigers offense is how they are playing under sophomore quarterback Cooper Corey. He was thrown into the starting role after senior quarterback Davion Mahone went down with an injury in their season opener against Carver. Instead of jealousy dividing the two signal callers Mahone is happy for his childhood friend.

“It’s like how I was sophomore year. He has a chance just to show his abilities off and stuff. I’m proud of him,” said Mahone.

During practice this week Mahone was running drills with the offense, but not always under center. Sometimes he was taking handoff from Corey as a running back, could this be a new wrinkle in Harris County’s offense? Mahone is ready to play wherever his team needs him.

“I can play multiple positions. We don’t have set starters for Friday so I can end up playing anywhere,” said Mahone.

Head coach Jamie Fox says that the team is still looking at different factors before deciding who will take their first snap on Friday against Northside.

“We’re still evaluating things. Davion has had a good week. He could have played two weeks ago against Troup County but we just figured he needed an extra week. He’s moving around real well,” said coach Fox.

WRBL Sports asked Coach Fox directly who his starter will be on Friday and he replied

“We’ll just have to find out,” said Coach Fox.



