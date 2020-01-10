Jamey DuBose returns to Phenix City to say ‘thank you’

Phenix City – The states of Alabama and Georgia are still reeling from the shocking move of Jamey DuBose from Central to Lowndes on Tuesday. DuBose leaves Central after six successful seasons under the helm for the Red Devils. He led the team to region titles in every season, plus two trips to the Super 7, winning the 7A State Championship in 2018.

On Thursday, DuBose came back to Phenix City, to say ‘thank you.’

And the support I got around here from the community, it’s all about the thank you’s right now for me. Everybody’s been thanking me, and what they don’t understand and my wife can tell you, they changed me as a person. They made me listen, people around here made me care more, and the kids did. And the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life was the day I had to tell Mr. (Tommy) Vickers that I was going somewhere else. Jamey DuBose on his time in Phenix City

