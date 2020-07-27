Jordan Ready To Swarm Together In 2020

The Jordan High Red Jackets were just happy to get back on their practice field.
“The kids are just excited to be out here. You know we’re not looking at what day is coming we’re just looking at another day to get better before the first game comes,” said Jordan Football Head Coach Joe Keigler.
“Just happy to be out here. We’re ready to get to it. Ready to attack the season. Ready to do big things this year,” said sophomore linebacker Antonio Wilson.
It’s an unusual off season for every team in Georgia. Earlier this month GHSA announced that the start of the 2020 season will be pushed back by two weeks. While that’s frustrating news for some teams the Red Jackets saw the silver lining.
“It’s not bad. I mean hopefully it will work in our favor and it will give us more time to practice,” said sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Jalen Turner.
Coach Keigler is also pleased with his team taking advantage of the extra practice time.
“I like the fact that we’re getting better each day, and at the end of the day if we can get better every day we can be fine when it’s time to play ball,” said Keigler.
The Red Jackets didn’t win a game in 2019 and hope to turn things around in the new season. This extra time also means extra reps to hammer home Jordan’s philosophy for the upcoming season.
“We’re just swarming together. So we’re going to swarm together as a family. To get 1 percent better each day. As long as we’re working together as a family every day we’re going to be fine,” said Keigler.
This Red Jackets roster will have a lot of young players suiting up. There will only be 12 upperclassmen on the Jordan roster. However Coach Keigler sees that as an opportunity for everybody to compete for a spot.
We have a lot of 9th and 10th graders so we’re looking to build those young guys to be leaders and we’re not necessarily looking at age. They understand that we’re going to put the best 11 on the field and they’re ready to put the work in. 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade are going to play,” said Keigler.
The Red Jackets understand that because of their 2019 record many teams may overlook them. That lack of respect has become fuel for the players in practice.
“A lot of people not really expecting a lot from us. So we’re hoping to sneak up on some people and play some good football,” said Keigler.