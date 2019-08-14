Jordan Red Jackets Aim For Playoffs

Columbus, Georgia – The Jordan High Red Jackets had to go through some growing pains in 2018. Last season Jordan only won 2 games. Some brand new coaches joined the Jordan sidelines last season but now with one more year of experience they believe the Jackets can make it to the post season.

“When it comes to changing the way people look at you. You have to do something different. That’s winning. We were one game away last year to making the playoffs,” said Jordan Offensive Coordinator Edward Carter.

It’s not easy to endure a tough season like the Jackets did in 2018. The team says tough times like that have brought them together and now they’re ready to end a playoff drought at Jordan High.

“Just working together and going through hard situations and all that. I just feel like that made us all come closer together,” said senior wide receiver Brandon Senior.

“Everybody is coming together as a team and try to go to the playoffs. We know that hasn’t been done in the last five years,” said junior quarterback Kyntravious Giddes.



Jordan’s season opener is against Monore High at Kinnett Stadium on August 23rd.