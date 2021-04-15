 

Justin Jones Era Begins At Beauregard

Back in 2016, Beauregard won the 2016 State Championship. Since then the Hornets have tried to get back to those glory days. On Wednesday they hired a new head coach they believe can lead back to the those glory days.


Justin Jones was introduced as the new head football coach for the Hornets. Recently, Jones was Pratville’s Defensive Coordinator. While leading the Lions defense from May 2020 to April 2021 Prattville only gave up 7 passing touchdowns all year. He understands there are championship expectations for the Hornets, and he’s embracing that pressure.


“Any coach that really has a drive and a passion and a desire that should be your goal anyway. It doesn’t really matter where it is. But here it’s exciting because those are the type of expectations that people have. Those are exciting times and our goal is of course to get us heading in that direction again,” said Coach Jones.


Unfortunately Coach Jones also understands the heart break Beauregard has been through. Jones was a coach at Enterprise High School when that community was devastated by a tornado. He know leads a high school that has dealt with a pair of tornados ripping through the town. He believes that coming to Beauregard was destined for him.


“God has a special way of bringing us together here we feel like it’s a great fit. We understand the things they’ve got through. We went through the same type stuff in my family’s life when we were in Enterprise so we’re excited about it,” said Coach Jones.

