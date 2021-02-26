Keith Etheredge Era Begins At Auburn High

The Keith Etheredge era has begun at Auburn High School. Auburn school officials held a school board meeting Friday afternoon to confirm the hire.
Coach Etheredge brings 15-years of coaching experience a resume that’s stacked with winning. He’s won 150 games and claimed 5 State Championships during his time on the sidelines.
He arrives on The Plains after a two year stint with Oxford High. In his first year at Oxford, the Yellow Jackets posted at 14-1 overall record and won the Class 6A State Championship in an exciting 14-13 win over Spanish Fort.