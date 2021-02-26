 

Keith Etheredge Era Begins At Auburn High

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Keith Etheredge era has begun at Auburn High School. Auburn school officials held a school board meeting Friday afternoon to confirm the hire.
Coach Etheredge brings 15-years of coaching experience a resume that’s stacked with winning. He’s won 150 games and claimed 5 State Championships during his time on the sidelines.

He arrives on The Plains after a two year stint with Oxford High. In his first year at Oxford, the Yellow Jackets posted at 14-1 overall record and won the Class 6A State Championship in an exciting 14-13 win over Spanish Fort.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 77° 56°

Saturday

79° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 79° 60°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 81° 64°

Monday

67° / 49°
Rain
Rain 66% 67° 49°

Tuesday

57° / 52°
Rain
Rain 64% 57° 52°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 51% 66° 47°

Thursday

67° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 67° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
71°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

62°

3 AM
Clear
9%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories