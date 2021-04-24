Knights Receive Football Championship Rings

The Calvary Christian football team finally reached the mountian top last season. The Knights defeated 4-time defending GAPPS State Champion Community Christian 42-12 at Kinnett Stadium.

Friday evening the team finally received their State Championship rings. The team had to wait a little bit longer than they would have liked, but Head Coach Brian Osborne was so happy to give his players something to remember this incredible season by.



“We’ve been anticipating for a long time ever since the championship game was over with. We told the guys we were getting some rings for them. Just having to wait a couple months has been a little long, but this was the time to get to celebrating for the guys this year. It’s just something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Coach Osborne.



The championship rings were great on paper but even more impressive in person according to Coach Osborne.



“They could not have come out any better. We’re very proud of how they came out with and just to celebrate the guys and celebrate the season that they had this year. I think it’s something that they will be able to look at and remember for the rest of their lives the season they had this year,” said Coach Osborne