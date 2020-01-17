Kristian Story Reacts To Winning Mr. Football

Kristian Story has already set two AHSAA career records already but he wasn’t done rewriting the Lanett High School record book. This week the Panthers signal caller became the first player in school history to win Alabama’s “Mr. Football” award. He’s the first Class 1A Player to win the honor since 1993. While this was a chance for Kristian to enjoy his own spotlight with the individual award he gave the love back to his teammates, coaches and his community.

“I don’t just take it as an individual award, because I wouldn’t have made it without my teammates, my coaches and my family. So it’s a Lanett award,” said Kristian Story.

Of course his father and his head coach Clifford Story was bursting with pride when his son won the award on Wednesday. This honor brings legitimacy to Lanett and all the players in Class A football. Coach Story also understands how big this moment was for Kristian’s legacy.

“I did all I could to hold back the tears, but they just kept running down my face. When you become a ‘Mr. Football’ that separates you even when you leave this world,” said Coach Story.

Kristian helped the Lanett Panthers complete a 14-0 season that was capped off with their 2nd AHSAA Championship in 3 years.