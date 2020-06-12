LaGrange embraces “fighter” mentality

When you walk the halls of LaGrange High School, the proud tradition of winning isn’t hard to find. Recently LaGrange football has fallen short, missing the playoffs in 5 straight years. The man in charge of helping the Granger football team regain that winning tradition is former Callaway Offensive Coordinator Matt Napier. Napier knows it’ll be a tall task, but he believes his players that have the building blocks to be winners.

I’ve been around this community, and I know these kids, and I know this community is filled with a bunch of winners. A bunch of people that know how to win. And just bringing in a mindset of we’re going to believe in what it takes to win, the work it takes to win. Matt Napier, LaGrange Head Coach

The theme at practice has been all about being a “fighter” and having the resolve to push through anything.

Mental toughness is a big deal. A lot of people can a lot of things they don’t think they can do. And we talk about being a fighter, when it gets tough fatigue hits, find something deep down inside of you to overcome it. And we got some kids that are doing that. Matt Napier, LaGrange Head Coach

Heading into his first head coaching season, Napier feels that he’s found his perfect opportunity at LaGrange.

You wait for the right opportunity for you. You maybe even pass over some different situations or miss some different situations that weren’t fit for you, and this was the perfect one, the good lord does things for a reason. Matt Napier, LaGrange Head Coach