Lakeside duo signs with Faulkner

Over in Eufaula it was a big day for a pair of Lakeside Chiefs. Safety Davante Bowick and Wide Receiver Jacari Richardson will take their talents to Faulkner University in Montgomery. Both of these Chiefs helped Lakeside basketball win a state championship last season. The pair of best friends were so excited to take on college together…and while they didn’t come from a big public school…they’re very proud to represent Lakeside at the next level.

It’s a feeling you dream about all your life. Growing up as a kid being an athlete and to sign with your best friend that’s another great feeling. Just all glory to God who’s the head of my life. Yes sir just believing in the process and all that you do. Just never let someone tell you that can’t do it.

Jacari Richardson

With us being together we can get a lot done together. We’ve basically played together since we were little. So we’re going to have a fun ride at Faulkner.

Davante Bowick

