Lakeside Football motivated for success by basketball title

2019 wasn’t pretty for the Lakeside Chiefs football team. They finished with a 2-7 overall record, but instead of dragging their feet during this preseason …Head Coach Josh McConnell was impressed by the way they attacked the drills.
The tempo is something that I’m really proud of. We try to get in and after it the entire time. We’re not trying to drag out for four hours. They’ve really gotten to where they’re supposed to be and gotten after it inside of our drills.Josh McConnell, Lakeside Head Football Coach
The biggest motivator for the team was actually on the basketball court. In February, the boys basketball team won it all, their first state title since 1994. Now the Chiefs football team wants to recapture that glory on the gridiron.
I just want to make history here again. We did it in basketball. We won a state championship last year I want to win something here in football as well.Jeremiah Bowick, Lakeside Wing Back/Outside Linebacker
We’re putting the work in every day. Waking up every morning put the hard work in.Christopher Martin, Lakeside Fullback/Outside Linebacker
When we won the state championship in basketball, watching the joy on their faces when they ran across the court after they just achieved their dream. That’s why coaches coach.Josh McConnell, Lakeside Head Football Coach
It’s one thing for coaches to try and teach a new team culture. What’s different about this offseason is how locked in the Chiefs are to putting the work to get to the next level.
These seniors have really bought into that. They’re showing it every day. So I couldn’t be more proud of our senior class, of what they’re doing. They’re leading by example. Winning a state championship, yeah that’s the ultimate goal, but there’s a few amount of people that really want to put the work in to do that and our kids have really bought into that.Josh McConnell, Lakeside Head Football Coach