Lanett aims to stay elite in 2020

One of the hardest things to do in sports is to repeat as a champion. That’s the challenge that awaits the Lanett Panthers in 2020 as they move to Class 2A. But Head Coach Clifford Story is looking forward to the challenge.

No growing pains for us because we did it in 2A in ’17. And we’re very familiar with those schools that came back to our region because we’ve played them all except B.B. Comer. But we’re familiar with the rest of them, so for me to be familiar with what they’re going to do offensively, defensively, it actually gives us an advantage because we know what we’re going to face. Clifford Story, Lanett Head Football Coach

The Panthers will have their largest senior class in Coach Story’s tenure, and the talent to make a run at another state title.

Being a leader plays a big part in our program because we understand that we can’t do anything without a leader. Therefore us four guys stepped up and became leaders. Caden Story, Lanett Athlete

The focus for this season is simple for Lanett. Business as usual.

It’s all about training the mentality of the kids, because it’s very easy for kids to lose confidence or not have the passion or desire to push through when they face adversity. So, my biggest thing is I always find little small things to get them over the hump. And we challenge them daily, putting them through adversity so when games get tough, they know how to fight through it and make plays when they need to be made. Clifford Story, Lanett Head Football Coach

Also to look forward to this season, Lanett’s longstanding rivalry with LaFayette is once again a region showdown.