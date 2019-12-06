Lanett defeats Mars Hill to win 2nd Super 7 title in 3 seasons

AUBURN – Coming into this season, the Lanett Panthers had one goal: Be Elite. The team was reeling following the end of their 2018 season, where their dreams of back-to-back championships ended in the 1A quarterfinals. That is what made Thursday’s 41-30 triumph over Mars Hill Bible for the 1A championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium all the more sweeter.

The Panthers were led by Alabama commit Kristian Story, who, in a season of broken records for the Lanett senior, broke one more in his final game. Story went 18 for 23 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, setting a new 1A title game record for passing yards and earning MVP honors.

“It was my last time out there with my brothers, I wanted to end it on a good note, I didn’t want to go home sad, you know thinking our season was in vain. But it was a great feeling.” Story said.

The win also represented the final time that Head Coach Clifford Story would get to coach his son on Lanett’s sidelines. “People don’t understand how hard it is to play for your daddy. Because he gotta hear it at the breakfast table, dinner table, when we get home, all through the game. I always told him, no matter what, you may not be the most talented, but don’t let nobody outwork you.”

Lanett finishes a remarkable stretch over the last 3 years 39-2, winning the 2017 and 2019 state championships.