Lanett ready for rivalry showdown with Valley

The Lanett Panthers opened their pursuit of back to back state championships last week with a 47-nothing shutout of Georgiana on the road. Now the focus shifts back home as the Panthers open their home schedule against cross-town rival Valley. Last season, the Panthers won this game last season 25-21 en route to their perfect season. But if you ask them about this matchup, their answer is the same as their season slogan: business as usual.
Well to me, it’s not so much…Not so much hyping, it’s more focused. It’s another game to me. I’ve been starting for 3 years, I’ve been doing it, I’m ready. Ready to get to it.Seidrion Langston, Lanett Wide Reciever
I look forward to it, but it’s just another game. We aren’t buying into all of the hype, it’s just business as usual.Trey Abner, Lanett Wide Reciever
It’s going to be good. It’s going to be good for the community, bragging rights for the community, after the game over, we’ll air bump and we’ll move on to our next opponent.Clifford Story, Lanett Head Coach
Tune in to the PrepZone with Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson on Friday Night for highlights of this game and others across East Alabama! Coverage starts at 11:15/10:15c on News 3 and wrbl.com.