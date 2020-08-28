Lanett ready for rivalry showdown with Valley

The Smiths Station Panthers are in their first game week of the season. There has been a lot of rescheduling work done to make this Friday’s game against Gardendale happen. Last week, they were supposed to start their season against Russell County. Week 2’s opponent was supposed to be against Columbus High School. Both of those teams have postponed their seasons until September 4th. This week the Panthers can prepare to finally line up and hit somebody else under the Friday Night Lights. Head Coach Mike Glisson says the Panthers’ energy is through the roof.

“I was talking to a kid the other day y'all are getting a little bit of your childhood taken away from you because of something that's out of your control. And I said it's just good to get something back or normal. Whatever normal is. They are ready to play. They want to play. I mean that's what they do it for. It ain't a lot of fun out there when it's 100 degrees and coaches are hollering at you and you're doing a lot of drills and all that. It's a lot of fun on Friday night,” said Coach Glisson.