Lanett receives 2019 State Championship rings

The Lanett Panthers completed a perfect season on the football field. It was all capped off by winning the AHSAA Class 1A State Championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Tuesday, the Panthers got their state championship rings.

Record setting quarterback Kristian Story powered the Panthers to their second state title in three years. The Panthers have had the state championship trophy since they won the game, but getting these championship rings are beautiful reminder of an incredible season.

I feel really good, because these guys have worked extremely hard, have done everything we’ve asked them to do. I wanted our ceremony to be much, much bigger than this, but unfortunately we wasn’t able to do it, but they’re kids and they’ll understand, they’re happy to put that ring on their finger. Clifford Story, Lanett Head Coach