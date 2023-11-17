MONTGOMERY, Al. (WRBL) – Four teams in the WRBL viewing area entered Thursday with an opportunity to bring home an AISA State Championship. In 8-Man Football, Springwood fell to Cornerstone Christian 66-18 to finish as runners-up for the second straight season. Chambers Academy defeated Banks Academy 41-14 to win the Class 2A State Championship. And in Class 3A, Lee-Scott defeated Glenwood in the State Championship game for the second straight year. The Warriors won 24-14 for their fifth title in program history. Catch all the highlights in the video player above.