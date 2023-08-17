The high school football season got underway with a pair of games Thursday night. In Alabama, the Lee-Scott Warriors opened their state championship defense with a 14-6 win over Chambers Academy. In Georgia, the LaGrange Grangers dropped their opener, falling to Carver-Atlanta 28-12. You can watch the highlights of both games in the video player above.

Don’t forget to tune in to the season debut of The PrepZone with Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond on Friday night at 11:15 ET/10:15 CT on WRBL News 3!