Loachapoka aims to return to “The ‘Poka Way”

“The ‘Poka Way” is the winning tradition. The winning tradition here goes back to Coach Jones, then it followed up with Coach Murphy and Coach Tate. That winning tradition getting back to how ‘Poka used to. Reco Newton, Loachapoka Head Football Coach

“The ‘Poka Way” is bringing it back to a competitive atmosphere. A competitive atmosphere we know we’re going to win, not we hope to win. Jeff Klein, Loachapoka Quarterbacks Coach

This summer has brought a change of culture at Loachapoka, and the Indians will ride on a talented group of senior leaders to make a run at the playoffs this season.

To be a role model, I have to do everything right so I have everyone else looking up at me. If I do right, they’ll do right. Tyler Harris, Loachapoka Senior Quarterback

I’m trying to be a leader and leave an example for the younger guys, for them to look on and be like “I gave it my all in the field” so they can give it they all. Rayshaun Butts, Loachapoka Wide Reciever

In small communities like Loachapoka, Friday nights in the fall are huge for the town. And the support that the community has given isn’t forgotten by Head Coach Reco Newton or his team.

It feels good. It’s a great feeling right now. We haven’t even took the field yet, I have so many people in the community saying coach we’re going to support you, we’ll do anything you need, offering help, anything they can do to help us. Right now it’s a great feeling, it’s a great thing to be a part of this school. Reco Newton, Loachapoka Head Football Coach

The Indians will open the season at home August 21st against Beulah.