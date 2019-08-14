Local Head Coaches Remember Their Playing Days

Columbus, Georgia – The start of the high school football season is less than two weeks away. Throughout the fall head football coaches are in charge of preparing their team for the upcoming grind of the season. Before many of these coaches roamed the sidelines or blew a whistle, many of them were once high school football players themselves.

WRBL Weekend Sports Anchor Justin Holbrock caught up with some local coaches at the first ever PrepZone Kickoff Event at the Chattahoochee River Club to see what they remember about their playing days under the Friday Night Lights.