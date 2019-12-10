Marion County looks to cap off successful decade with state championship

When you drive in to Buena Vista, the pride for the Marion County Eagles isn’t hard to find. It’s been a decade of excellence for eagle football, with a chance to bring home their 2nd state championship when they play Irwin County. Marion County is making their first state title game appearance since they won it all in 2013. They’ll face an Irwin County team that is making their third straight championship game appearance.

“They’re very physical up front, their front seven is very good but the thing about them is they’re just as speedy and good on the back end as well, so we’re just going to have to execute and concentrate on moving the sticks.” Marion County Head Coach Chris Kirksey on Irwin County

Marion County fell one game short of this mark last year, but this year, the team wants to finish the job last year’s team started. With the support of the school and the Buena Vista community, the Eagles look poised to finish off the decade with their 2nd state football championship.

“It means a lot, I came here 5 years ago, and when you drive in, you see the state championships, whether it be track or football or basketball or whatever it may be, and that’s what I said my goal was when we came here. I said I want to continue to put them signs down that road. And when you drive up, you see the big sign out front, 2013 that says ‘home of champions’, and that’s where we want it to stay.” Marion County Head Coach Chris Kirksey on bringing another state championship to Buena Vista

Marion County will play Irwin County in the GHSA 1A-Public Championship Game on Saturday morning at 10am at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. News 3 Sports will be there and catch a full recap on News 3 Evening Edition and Nightwatch on Saturday night.