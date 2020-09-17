Marion County Ready For Long Awaited Home Opener

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Friday night the Marion County Eagles will finally get a chance to play on their home field.

New head coach Billy Law and his team stumbled in their first game of the season losing to Clinch County on the road. What the box score won’t show many fans is that the Eagles had one practice to prepare for such a tough game.

There were plenty of growing pains the Eagles had to fight through during that season opener. The headaches don’t stop at the game, because Marion County’s schedule had to go over a major overhaul. Several games had to be dropped because the Eagles’ opponents are struggling with COVID-19 cases on their roster.

“You know we lost the Dooly County game. We lost the Terrell County game and we lost a game to Washington Wilkes due to COVID. So, it’s been a really difficult challenge for us,” said Head Coach Billy Law.

Despite all of those road blocks the Eagles are just excited to play a Friday night game in Buena Vista.

“We’re excited and they’re excited and we just want to get out there and let the boys play. The bottom line is the kids have got to play. It’s all about them it’s not about the coaches and stuff,” said Coach Law.

You can catch the highlights of the Eagles home opener against Wilcox County on the PrepZone on News 3’s Nightwatch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 69°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 100% 68° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 58°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 56°

Monday

74° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

7 AM
Rain
90%
71°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
72°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

1 PM
Showers
50%
74°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories