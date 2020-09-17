Marion County Ready For Long Awaited Home Opener

This Friday night the Marion County Eagles will finally get a chance to play on their home field.

New head coach Billy Law and his team stumbled in their first game of the season losing to Clinch County on the road. What the box score won’t show many fans is that the Eagles had one practice to prepare for such a tough game.

There were plenty of growing pains the Eagles had to fight through during that season opener. The headaches don’t stop at the game, because Marion County’s schedule had to go over a major overhaul. Several games had to be dropped because the Eagles’ opponents are struggling with COVID-19 cases on their roster.

“You know we lost the Dooly County game. We lost the Terrell County game and we lost a game to Washington Wilkes due to COVID. So, it’s been a really difficult challenge for us,” said Head Coach Billy Law.

Despite all of those road blocks the Eagles are just excited to play a Friday night game in Buena Vista.

“We’re excited and they’re excited and we just want to get out there and let the boys play. The bottom line is the kids have got to play. It’s all about them it’s not about the coaches and stuff,” said Coach Law.

You can catch the highlights of the Eagles home opener against Wilcox County on the PrepZone on News 3’s Nightwatch.