Marion County’s Season Opener Canceled

Buena Vista, Georgia is home the 2019 GHSA State Runner Up Marion County High School. This town loves their high school football team but those fans will have to wait at least one more week. Friday’s season opener against Washington Wilkes is cancelled.

Washington Wilkes informed Marion County that they decided to cancel the game since a player is out due to a COVID-19 issue.

Marion County informed fans who purchased tickets for this week’s game will have their tickets honored for the game against Greenville on September 18th.