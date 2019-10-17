McCoy Wins Georgia Player Of The Week

Georgia High School Football Daily made the trip to Columbus to honor Carver’s senior running back Khiari Mccoy with their Player of the Week Award. The Tigers got a huge region win over the Cairo Syrupmakers. McCoy was a big reason for the key Tigers victory as he rushed for over 300 yards and had 5 touchdowns in last week’s game. The electric running back was honored to get this award.

“It means a lot to me because of the simple fact that I don’t have any offers for real right now. It feels great to get some recognition. We made at statement to where everybody who all was sleeping on us, saying we didn’t play any competition. We stepped up against Cairo. Everybody knows about Cairo so that will just wake some people up,” said McCoy.

He’s one of the most explosive players on the field and his head coach Corey Joyner believes it’s just a product of his incredible work ethic.

“He’s one of the hardest working guys on the field. I cam up with a drill this summer to try and break him to see if I could get him tired. It didn’t work. He’s one of the hardest working guys on the field and he’s also dedicated to the team effort,” said Joyner.

Carver’s next test is against the Westover Patriots in week nine of the regular season.



