MCSD Coaches Appreciate Delayed Return To Summer Practice

The Muscogee County School District released their plan to let schools return to practice on July 6th. School officials have also released other health guidelines that teams must follow to ensure the safety of these student athletes. Of course other schools have hosted voluntary summer workouts for weeks. Muscogee County football coaches have appreciated the cautious approach the school board took to return to practice.

“I commend Muscogee County on taking the precautions they took during the pandemic. Fire and foremost the kids’ health take presidence over football. So you know starting back July the 6th, some say you guys behind. I don’t look at it that way. I look at the positive side. You reduce the chances of your kids being in contact with COVID-19,” said Haradaway football head coach Michael Woolridge.

“You can never be too cautious when we’re talking about the safety of kids. I think our school system did a great job of meeting with these health departments, and the mayor and the school officials. It wasn’t a one person decision it was a collaboration of a lot of people,” said Shaw football head coach Al Pellegrino.

“I support Dr. Lewis and Jeff Battles for taking the cautious approach because that’s how I felt anyway. We were ready to start on June 8th and I didn’t feel comfortable starting on the 8th. Even if it had been the 13th or the 18th I think we still would have waited at least at Columbus High School,” said Blue Devils football head coach Phil Marino.

“I had a meeting with Jeff Battles and I expect that from him I’m all about safety first for the kids. That was my biggest concern. You know as a coach I look at my kids not only as my athletes but they’re also like my sons. Safety is very important and I’m thankful that we do have a super intendent that really does care about our kids,” said Spencer football head coach Robert Sanders.

The GHSA Football regular season is scheduled to start on August 21st.