Muscogee County Releases Return To Practice Plan

Georgia high schools have conducted voluntary summer workouts for weeks but the Muscogee County School District has taken a much more cautions approach. Muscogee County schools have remained closed for this entire summer. On Monday Muscogee County announced that July 6th is the planned date to reopen schools and allow schools to start summer workouts.
Muscogee County School District officials will continue to work with public health officials to monitor COVID-19 related conditions in the community. Hereare the MCSD Guidelins for returning to practice:
- Parents and student-athletes should expect to hear from their school with information on parent meetings for each sport.
- Summer workouts are voluntary. If a student does not feel comfortable with returning to practice, they should contact their coach and inform them.
- Student-Athletes must have a current physical and a Summer 2020 Permission Form (distributed by your coach or on the MCSD website) before they can start practice.
- Once practice begins, there is a screening process that participants will go through daily including temperature readings and COVID-19 related questions.
- Masks/facial coverings are optional for student-athletes.
- Each participant will need to bring their own water bottle to practice.
- Any equipment used during practice will be sanitized after each practice.