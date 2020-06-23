Muscogee County Releases Return To Practice Plan

The Brookstone Cougars enter the 2020 season looking to build off of last season’s run to the Sweet 16. Head Coach Blair Harrison says in order for the Cougars to take the next step, they have to be in the right state of mind.

The 2020 season will look a lot different for the Brookstone Cougars. With the GHSA Class 1A public-private split that happened over the past offseason, gone are Manchester, Marion County and Schley County from the region schedule. But in it’s place, is a more compact region schedule, that puts an added significance on those region matchups come later in the season.