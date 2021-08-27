New Auburn Tigers love their new home

Auburn, Al (WRBL) – The Auburn High football team dominated in their season opener with a 45-0 win over Park Crossing at Duck Samford Stadium. There are a lot of new faces on the Tigers roster this season, and their performance was impressive to fans and spectators. What impressed the players was the kind of energy the Auburn High faithful bring to game day. These new Tigers love their new home.



“It was exciting. The team and everybody in school was telling me about the atmosphere. I couldn’t wait to get out there and see what everyone was talking about. Oh it’s exciting. It’s a different atmosphere than I’m used. I guess more loud but it’s really exciting,” said wide receiver Bakari Dailey.



“It’s great. It’s great. It’s unexplainable. The Duck has great energy. I’ve never been a part of something like that in my life. I’m just so blessed to be a part of this,” said senior offensive lineman Eston Harris.



In week two, Auburn hits the road to face their long time rivals the Opelika Bulldogs. This will be the 96th edition of the Auburn vs Opelika rivalry.