Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The next stop in the WRBL PrepZone Training Camp tour is with the Columbus Blue Devils. Last season Columbus had a roster with some incredible players leading the way. When the season wrapped up several of them signed college scholarships. They left some big shoes to fill but head coach Phil Marino says there are guys on campus that are ready to step up.



“Well we have big shoes to fill also. We had 6 out of our 7 guys sign football scholarships last year. But we have guys, like Carver head coach Coach Pierre Coffey talked about his team, we have guys that will step up to the table,” said Marino.



One of the headliners was dual threat quarterback Jonathan Powell. Powell was the engine behind the Blue Devils attack, and he would go on to set several offensive school records. Taking his place will be senior quarterback and linebacker Bryant Mansfield. He understands the shoes he’s stepping into, but he’s embracing the challenge.



“The new starting quarterback role it’s going to be different than linebacker. Because I feel like there’s bigger shoes to fill. He had passing yard records, scoring touchdowns record. I can do it but it’s going to be hard to fill those shoes,” said Mansfield.



The Columbus Blue Devils kick off their season against the Northside Patriots on August 19th.