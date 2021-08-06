New Calvary Christian Knights prepare to defend State Championship

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Calvary Christian ended the 2020 season by capturing the GAPPS State Championship for the first time in school history. 10 years ago, head coach Brian Osborne was tasked with building the Knights football team. When the Knights won it all, it blew away his expectations.



“Honestly when I was hired within 10 years we were going to win a State Championship I would have said no way. My goal was to actually just be in the playoffs. But I mean the Lord has really blessed us and we’ve come a long way,” said Osborne.



This season a new group of Kmights will have to defend the State Championship. 13 seniors left campus, but there’s still plenty of experience on the roster.



“We did play a lot of freshmen and sophomores last year too. As they’re getting a year older they’re the leaders of the team right now. Our young guys coming up and our freshmen are looking at them to lead this year,” said Osborne.



Some teams may rest on their laurels after winning the State’s biggest prize. Climbing to the top of the mountain only fueled the Knights’ hunger for more success.

“This has been our best off season that we’ve ever had. Our guys are, they have the taste of the State Championship and they want to have that again this year. So we’ve had the most participation in off season workouts. The guys have been working hard in the weight room, and conditioning,” said Osborne.



Calvary Christian will have a pair of tough tests in their non-region schedule. The Knights will square off against the Brookstone Cougars in Week 1. Then two weeks after that the Knights go against the Pacelli Vikings. Coach Osborne hopes this gauntlet will prepare his team for the rest of the season.



“I want our competition to be tough which what we did last year. We started out 0-3. Then we won the rest of our games including the State Championship,” said Osborne.



The Knights kick off the 2021 season by hosting the Brookstone Cougars.