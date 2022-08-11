BEAUREGARD, AL (WRBL) – In year 2 under Beauregard Head Coach Justin Jones, there has been a change in energy around the Hornets’ program heading to the 2022 season.

Coach Jones brought that new energy, which the players have returned in kind this offseason. After only winning 3 games in 2019 and 2020 combined, Beauregard won 4 games last season, and the players have bought in to Coach Jones’ vision for the program.

It was good for a while, and then we saw it going downhill. So Beuregard needed new things coming in. We got a new team. This year I think we can fight anybody. Kyan Maloy – Defensive Back

He brings a new energy to a team, that needed that energy boost. So he was that kind of guy, like you see him and you can’t just help that he’s going to get on me if I don’t do this. Or if I do something right he’s going to let me know. He’s a great coach, but not only a coach he’s a great friend. Jacob Clark – Defensive End

Beauregard opens their season August 19th at Selma.