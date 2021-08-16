New era for the Jordan Red Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Jordan Red Jackets enter the 2021 season with a new head coach. Dale Overton, who spent over 20 years as an Alabama head coach, takes over the Red Jackets, a team that has traditionally struggled. But Coach Overton is bringing a staff that has plenty of wins on the record.

I brought three guys that came from winning programs, championship programs. I hired Jason Davis from Auburn High School. Keith Wiker from Central Phenix City. Willie Deloney who was at Central Phenix City. And I guy that I coached that was an unbelieveable wide receiver, Ernest Trotman. We’re starting off in the right direction. You know we got the people here to make it grow and improve. Dale Overton, Jordan Head Coach

In the past two seasons the Red Jackets have gone an overall 2-17. The returning Jackets are ready to leave the past behind them and bring the fight in 2021.

I’m very excited, all the returners, we like to compete. Regardless of what the critics say and everything. We just like to compete. Just show everyone what we’re able to do. Jalen Turner, Jordan Senior Athlete

The competitive fire is there, but Head Coach Overton is also looking forward to teaching his team about more than a season record.

There’s more important issues than wins and losses. Thing we want to teach the kids is accountabilty. I think that has lacked in the past. You know show up, be accountable and do your job. Love each other and put team first. Those things are first on my agenda before we start talking about how many wins we’re going to have. Dale Overton, Jordan Head Coach

The Red Jackets will have their chance to get their first win of the Coach Overton era against the Pacelli Vikings in Week 1.