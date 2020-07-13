New Head Coach Brings New Attitude To Northside

2019 was not a pretty season for the Patriots. Northside stumbled to a 1-9 overall record and needed to have a new head football coach. In the need for a leader and new culture the Patriots called on Andrew Oropeza. In these few summer workouts the players have already noticed a difference.



“He came with this very hardworking, outgoing mentality as far as something we’ve never seen here at Northside. Myself and the team we’re ready to get after it,” said junior offensive lineman Jaden Jesus.



That competitive fire has already spread to the players in the first week of workouts.



“Everybody is trying to compete. Everbody is trying to do better than the person next to them. At the end of the day we’re still a team but during these drills everyone is working hard,” said senior wide receiver Jaxon Price.



Along with that competitive fire Coach Oropeza just wants his team to focus on the task at hand, instead of the crazy circumstances around the 2020 season.



“We’re taking it one day at a time. You know every day we’re trying to get better. With a new region as well we’re looking to compete everyday. It’s going to be a tough challenge but we’re looking for the opportunity,” said Coach Oropeza.



Prior to Northside, Coach Oropeza was the offensive coordinator at Harris County High School. However he’s also very familiar with Mucogee Coutny because he graduated from Hardaway High School.



“It’s good to be back. You’re familiar with the area. So you know the in’s and out’s. Like I said when I first met them. I played in the same gyms and I played on the same practice fields so it’s good to be back competing on those fields,” said Coach Oropeza.



From this first week of practice until the season ends it will always be about competition for Coach Oropeza’s Patriots.

“We’re excited to come out here and compete and we’re excited for the opportunity to get better every day,” said Coach Oropeza.