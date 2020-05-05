New Law For Marion County Football

When the 2020 Georgia High School football season kicks off, a new era of Marion County High School football will also start. Billy Law will take over as the Eagles new head football coach.

Law has spent 2 decades at Marion County as a defensive coach. Before he arrived in Buena Vista he was an assistant coach at Macon County. This will be the first time Coach Law will be a head coach. The expectations are always high in Eagle County. Last season Marion County was the State Runner Up’s falling short in the Championship to Irwin Couty.

Head Coach Law said getting the call to take over the Eagles was a little bit of surprise despite his wealth of experience on the sidelines. He’s determined to keep the hard working, blue collar attitude on the field alive in Buena Vista

“You know I was going, are you serious? I just didn’t know what to think about it at first. You know talking with my wife and talking with my kids. I mean it was just a great opportunity for me so I decided to jump on it. We’re going to be disciplined. We’re going to be hard working and we’re going to keep working at it and getting better every day,” said Coach Law.

The Eagles will start their season on the road against Dooly County on August, 21.